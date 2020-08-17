Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 7,604,027 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.89 Billion, closed the recent trade at $27.9 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -3.64% during that session. The DAL stock price is -123.94% off its 52-week high price of $62.48 and 37.24% above the 52-week low of $17.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.05.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Despite being -3.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the DAL stock price touched $30.82- or saw a rise of 9.17%. Year-to-date, Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares have moved -52.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have changed 3.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -229.6%, compared to -30.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -231.5% and -195.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.1 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.81 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $12.56 Billion and $11.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -75.3% for the current quarter and -57.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +56.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -14.08%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.17% with a share float percentage of 85.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delta Air Lines, Inc. having a total of 1408 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 71.89 Million shares worth more than $2.05 Billion. As of March 30, 2020, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 11.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.48 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 Billion and represent 7.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 17081017 shares of worth $487.32 Million while later fund manager owns 12.61 Million shares of worth $359.7 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.