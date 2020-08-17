Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 2,276,919 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.41 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 6.29% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -119.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.33 and 33.55% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 645.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Sporting 6.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the CLRB stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 3.5%. Year-to-date, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -32.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed 3.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 260.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +557.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 97.37% from current levels.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.9%.