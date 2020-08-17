Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has a beta value of -1.78 and has seen 1,617,697 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $479.69 Million, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The ATHX stock price is -80.25% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 53.5% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the ATHX stock price touched $2.63-7 or saw a rise of 7.6%. Year-to-date, Athersys, Inc. shares have moved 97.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have changed -13.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 188.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +352.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 105.76% from current levels.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Athersys, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +95.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.34%, compared to 11.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.5% and -33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -65.4%.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.65% with a share float percentage of 18.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athersys, Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.13 Million shares worth more than $30.4 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.76 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.27 Million and represent 3.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 3960363 shares of worth $11.88 Million while later fund manager owns 2.86 Million shares of worth $6.59 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.