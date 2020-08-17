ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,109,234 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35Million, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 15.25% during that session. The ALJJ stock price is -100% off its 52-week high price of $1.66 and 66.27% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 499.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 747.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Sporting 15.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the ALJJ stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 1.2%. Year-to-date, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -27.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) have changed 50.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -383.5%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.39% with a share float percentage of 11.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 356.18 Thousand shares worth more than $213.71 Thousand. As of March 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 284.96 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.48 Thousand and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 266005 shares of worth $159.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 64.38 Thousand shares of worth $38.63 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.