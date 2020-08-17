Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,401,212 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $708.81 Million, closed the last trade at $7.9 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 7.63% during that session. The LAC stock price is -1.01% off its 52-week high price of $7.98 and 75.7% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 945.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 787.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting 7.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the LAC stock price touched $7.98-1 or saw a rise of 1%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 149.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed 55.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.68 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.42% from current levels.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.