Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 6,721,678 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.78 Million, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -7.7% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -404.26% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 6.38% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Despite being -7.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the CHEK stock price touched $0.639 or saw a rise of 26.29%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved -72.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed -20.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 638.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 125.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 431.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +538.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 325.53% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.