BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 3,234,548 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.57 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 14.12% during that session. The BIMI stock price is -468.72% off its 52-week high price of $12 and 51.18% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 199.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 648.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Sporting 14.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the BIMI stock price touched $2.5 or saw a rise of 11.2%. Year-to-date, BOQI International Medical Inc. shares have moved -30.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) have changed 8.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 694.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 492.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +492.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 492.42% from current levels.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.5% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 77.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.56% with a share float percentage of 2.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BOQI International Medical Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 95.56 Thousand shares worth more than $216.93 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.92% of shares outstanding.