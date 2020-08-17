BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,862,379 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.64 per share which meant it lost -$2.36 on the day or -3.32% during that session. The BNTX stock price is -52.97% off its 52-week high price of $105 and 81.76% above the 52-week low of $12.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioNTech SE (BNTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Despite being -3.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the BNTX stock price touched $77.28- or saw a rise of 11.18%. Year-to-date, BioNTech SE shares have moved 102.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have changed -18.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $98. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -59.21% from current levels.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioNTech SE shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +123.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.11%, compared to 12.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -150% and 362.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +327.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.23 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $370.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $31.93 Million and $31.14 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 94.9% for the current quarter and 1088.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -300.5%.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.15% with a share float percentage of 4.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNTech SE having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.21 Million shares worth more than $681.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 77.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 2.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $185.06 Million and represent 21.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 22.16% shares in the company for having 2925023 shares of worth $144.88 Million while later fund manager owns 1.36 Million shares of worth $64.51 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 10.29% of company’s outstanding stock.