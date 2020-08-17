HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has a beta value of 4.47 and has seen 3,772,017 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.15 Million, closed the last trade at $0.4 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.64% during that session. The HPR stock price is -395% off its 52-week high price of $1.98 and 60% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) trade information

Sporting 2.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the HPR stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 11.07%. Year-to-date, HighPoint Resources Corporation shares have moved -76.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) have changed 38%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.03. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +157.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.5% from current levels.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HighPoint Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -175%, compared to -42.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -42.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.8 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $126.72 Million and $121.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -45.7% for the current quarter and -50.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -200% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31%.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.97% with a share float percentage of 93.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HighPoint Resources Corporation having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 100Million shares worth more than $19Million. As of March 30, 2020, G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. held 46.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.34 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.3 Million and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 7341944 shares of worth $2.43 Million while later fund manager owns 3.03 Million shares of worth $575.69 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.