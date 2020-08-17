Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 927,400 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The VVNT stock price is -70.67% off its 52-week high price of $32 and 54.61% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 583.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 693.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Despite being -1.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the VVNT stock price touched $20.09- or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. shares have moved 82.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have changed 17.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36% from current levels.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.2%.