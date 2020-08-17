Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,732,376 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.17 Billion, closed the recent trade at $29.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -2.27% during that session. The UBER stock price is -42.82% off its 52-week high price of $41.86 and 53.22% above the 52-week low of $13.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.23 Million shares.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Despite being -2.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the UBER stock price touched $32.22- or saw a rise of 8.38%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -0.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed -9.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.91%, compared to -3.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.9% and 18.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.22 Billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.89 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.81 Billion and $4.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.5% for the current quarter and -4.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -66.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +43.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 64.3%.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.02% with a share float percentage of 64.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies, Inc. having a total of 885 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 222.23 Million shares worth more than $6.2 Billion. As of March 30, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 12.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 86.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 Billion and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 30028613 shares of worth $838.4 Million while later fund manager owns 15.85 Million shares of worth $575.65 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.