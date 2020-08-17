Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 1,246,681 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $447.73 Million, closed the last trade at $3.52 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 6.99% during that session. The ARLP stock price is -375.57% off its 52-week high price of $16.74 and 23.3% above the 52-week low of $2.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 574.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 723.62 Million shares.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Sporting 6.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the ARLP stock price touched $3.75-6 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. shares have moved -67.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have changed 13.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 511.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -183.57%, compared to -57.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -111.9% and -155% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $357.65 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $334.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $518.27 Million and $453.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31% for the current quarter and -26.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.83%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.91% with a share float percentage of 32.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnolia Group, LLC with over 5.12 Million shares worth more than $16.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Magnolia Group, LLC held 4.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 4.71 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.59 Million and represent 3.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and Neuberger & Berman MLP & Energy Income Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 1087843 shares of worth $3.45 Million while later fund manager owns 800Thousand shares of worth $2.54 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.