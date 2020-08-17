1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,996,343 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -3.12% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -53.66% off its 52-week high price of $44.87 and 48.63% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Despite being -3.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the ONEM stock price touched $31.34- or saw a rise of 6.84%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved 32.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed -22.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.11% from current levels.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27%.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.36% with a share float percentage of 74.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 20.61 Million shares worth more than $748.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Carlyle Group Inc. held 16.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.2 Million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 1335349 shares of worth $24.24 Million while later fund manager owns 1.07 Million shares of worth $34.43 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.