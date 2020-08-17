Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 2,244,373 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.96 Million, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -542.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.6 and 17.86% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Despite being -2.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the GEVO stock price touched $0.6274 or saw a rise of 11.32%. Year-to-date, Gevo, Inc. shares have moved -75.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed -7.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 453.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.2 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 114.29% from current levels.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gevo, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.26%, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.1% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $590Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $720Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.11 Million and $6.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -90.3% for the current quarter and -89.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.