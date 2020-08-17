Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,852,183 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.17 Million, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The ARTL stock price is -284.61% off its 52-week high price of $4.423 and 46.96% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 396.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the ARTL stock price touched $1.4111 or saw a rise of 18.5%. Year-to-date, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -57.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have changed 4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 595.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +595.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 595.65% from current levels.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -336.1%.