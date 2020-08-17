Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has a beta value of 3.2 and has seen 2,775,830 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $367.67 Million, closed the last trade at $9.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The CPE stock price is -479.46% off its 52-week high price of $53.6 and 58.92% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Despite being -4.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the CPE stock price touched $11.59- or saw a rise of 20.19%. Year-to-date, Callon Petroleum Company shares have moved -80.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) have changed -18.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +440.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.95% from current levels.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Callon Petroleum Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.71%, compared to -40.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -87.4% and -75.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +44.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $247.54 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $257.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.38 Million and $196.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.3% for the current quarter and 31.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.3%.