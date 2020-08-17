Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 13,119,986 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.23 Million, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -6.86% during that session. The ADMP stock price is -58.95% off its 52-week high price of $1.51 and 71.58% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.71 Million shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Despite being -6.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the ADMP stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 24.6%. Year-to-date, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have moved 35.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) have changed 55.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.26% from current levels.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.27%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.27 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.76 Million and $6.37 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.6% for the current quarter and 35.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.9%.