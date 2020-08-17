AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1,286,851 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.33 Million, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.65% during that session. The ACRX stock price is -113.74% off its 52-week high price of $2.8 and 46.56% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Sporting 5.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the ACRX stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 9.66%. Year-to-date, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -37.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) have changed 24.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 279.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.84 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +587.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.88% from current levels.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.82%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +505.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.83 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $960Million and $475Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 194.8% for the current quarter and 1531.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.7%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.01% with a share float percentage of 24.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.66 Million shares worth more than $6.68 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.63 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.28 Million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 2142380 shares of worth $2.53 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $2.66 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.