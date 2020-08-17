CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1,258,615 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $943.79 Million, closed the last trade at $10.51 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 7.68% during that session. The CNXM stock price is -61.18% off its 52-week high price of $16.94 and 50.52% above the 52-week low of $5.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 779.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) trade information

Sporting 7.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the CNXM stock price touched $10.71- or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, CNX Midstream Partners LP shares have moved -36.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have changed 64.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -23.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.4% from current levels.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNX Midstream Partners LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.89%, compared to -27.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.8% and -48.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.3 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $73Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $73.98 Million and $81.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.9% for the current quarter and -10.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +56.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.6%.

CNXM Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2 at a share yield of 20.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.04%.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.97% with a share float percentage of 66.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Midstream Partners LP having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 5.08 Million shares worth more than $33.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.26 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.39 Million and represent 3.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.2% shares in the company for having 4671851 shares of worth $33.92 Million while later fund manager owns 3.13 Million shares of worth $22.7 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.48% of company’s outstanding stock.