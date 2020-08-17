LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,654,033 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.08 Million, closed the last trade at $7.4 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 6.32% during that session. The LMPX stock price is -566.22% off its 52-week high price of $49.3 and 55.68% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 268.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) trade information

Sporting 6.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the LMPX stock price touched $8.14-9 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -58.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) have changed -6.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 123.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 237.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +237.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 237.84% from current levels.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.7%.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.03% with a share float percentage of 3.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with over 100Thousand shares worth more than $980Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 92.81 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $909.54 Thousand and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 8638 shares of worth $53.12 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.5 Thousand shares of worth $45.62 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.