Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 8,565,051 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.88 Million, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -10.53% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -478.43% off its 52-week high price of $5.9 and 61.76% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Despite being -10.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the TNXP stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 12.82%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -12.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed 80.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 145.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +145.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 145.1% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.8%.