Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 1,336,562 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.24 Million, closed the last trade at $2.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The VERU stock price is -76.87% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 37.69% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 712.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 818.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veru Inc. (VERU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Despite being -1.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 10 when the VERU stock price touched $3.17-1 or saw a rise of 15.46%. Year-to-date, Veru Inc. shares have moved -20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have changed -9.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 217.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +385.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 123.88% from current levels.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veru Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.32%, compared to 1.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.63 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $8.73 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.3%.