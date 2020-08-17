Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,493,851 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $45.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.02% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -104.5% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 77.65% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Despite being -0.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the NKLA stock price touched $47.45- or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved 345.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -13.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.09% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.