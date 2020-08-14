In last trading session, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) saw 13,818,271 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.07 or 17.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.76 Million. That closing price of ZN’s stock is at a discount of -104.65% from its 52-week high price of $0.88 and is indicating a premium of 72.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.29%, in the last five days ZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 147.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.16% in past 5-day. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) showed a performance of 92.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3Million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55 institutions for Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZN for having 1.73 Million shares of worth $307.03 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 1.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 945.26 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $167.31 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 866871 shares of worth $153.44 Thousand or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 831.37 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $147.15 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.5% of company’s stock.