In last trading session, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw 1,468,514 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.82 trading at $0.09 or 3.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.68 Million. That closing price of CTIB’s stock is at a discount of -196.81% from its 52-week high price of $8.37 and is indicating a premium of 85.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 432.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.3%, in the last five days CTIB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $3.09-8 price level, adding 8.74% to its value on the day. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 234.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.44% in past 5-day. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) showed a performance of 7.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 107.75 Million shares which calculate 65.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 148.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +148.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 148.23% for stock’s current value.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%