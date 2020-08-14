In recent trading session, Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw 3,459,830 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.22 trading at $1.22 or 13.5% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $468.28 Million. That current trading price of KMDA’s stock is at a discount of -18.4% from its 52-week high price of $12.1 and is indicating a premium of 56.95% from its 52-week low price of $4.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 310.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 209.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kamada Ltd. (KMDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.5%, in the last five days KMDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $12.10- price level, adding 15.12% to its value on the day. Kamada Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 50.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.05% in past 5-day. Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) showed a performance of 18.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 317.33 Million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.15% for stock’s current value.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kamada Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +37.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.21% while that of industry is 12.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -57.1% in the current quarter and calculating -46.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.98 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.15 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $33.07 Million and $32.07 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.8% while estimating it to be 3.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 117.91% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for Kamada Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at KMDA for having 983.14 Thousand shares of worth $7.63 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 980.27 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.71 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA Continental Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 434772 shares of worth $3.26 Million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 212.98 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.6 Million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.