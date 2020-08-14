In last trading session, Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw 2,274,230 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.09 or 17.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.36 Million. That closing price of HUSN’s stock is at a discount of -221.31% from its 52-week high price of $1.96 and is indicating a premium of 42.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 220.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.04%, in the last five days HUSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $0.6178 price level, adding 1.29% to its value on the day. Hudson Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.16% in past 5-day. Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) showed a performance of -5.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 204.2 Million shares which calculate 133.46 days to cover the short interests.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Hudson Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HUSN for having 768.89 Thousand shares of worth $376.76 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 3.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 24.48 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12Thousand.