In last trading session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) saw 1,476,136 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.72 trading at -$0.02 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $275.01 Million. That closing price of TK’s stock is at a discount of -111.77% from its 52-week high price of $5.76 and is indicating a premium of 25% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 658.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teekay Corporation (TK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.73%, in the last five days TK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $2.97-8 price level, adding 8.42% to its value on the day. Teekay Corporation’s shares saw a change of -48.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.94% in past 5-day. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) showed a performance of 23.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.46 Million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +28.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.68% for stock’s current value.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -287.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12%