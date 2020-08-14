In last trading session, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw 2,299,612 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at $0.17 or 22.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.11 Million. That closing price of XYF’s stock is at a discount of -311.83% from its 52-week high price of $3.83 and is indicating a premium of 25.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 328.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 172.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For X Financial (XYF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.1%, in the last five days XYF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 14.68% to its value on the day. X Financial’s shares saw a change of -44.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.85% in past 5-day. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) showed a performance of -1.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.87 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +82.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 82.8% for stock’s current value.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that X Financial is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -34.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -9.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -67.7% in the current quarter and calculating -33.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.31%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for X Financial that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at XYF for having 947.19 Thousand shares of worth $852.47 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 456.22 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $479.03 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 33787 shares of worth $23.31 Thousand or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.45 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.94 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.