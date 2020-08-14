In last trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw 15,430,230 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.77 trading at $0.61 or 3.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.95 Billion. That closing price of SPCE’s stock is at a discount of -126.37% from its 52-week high price of $42.49 and is indicating a premium of 63.24% from its 52-week low price of $6.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.36%, in the last five days SPCE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $19.67- price level, adding 4.58% to its value on the day. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 62.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.95% in past 5-day. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) showed a performance of 3.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.15 Million shares which calculate 2.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +54.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 17.21% for stock’s current value.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.33 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.84 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 150 institutions for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SPCE for having 5.46 Million shares of worth $80.66 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 2.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC, which was holding about 1.97 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.06 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1710321 shares of worth $25.28 Million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.44 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.