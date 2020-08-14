In recent trading session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw 1,326,145 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.15 trading at -$0.3 or -5.5% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.49 Billion. That current trading price of TKC’s stock is at a discount of -23.5% from its 52-week high price of $6.36 and is indicating a premium of 15.34% from its 52-week low price of $4.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 869.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 548.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.5%, in the last five days TKC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $5.58-7 price level, adding 7.35% to its value on the day. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s shares saw a change of -10.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.71% in past 5-day. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) showed a performance of -10.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 486.42 Million shares which calculate 0.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.68 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.88. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +53.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.13% for stock’s current value.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.4%

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.44%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.