In last trading session, TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw 748,568 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.15 trading at $0.05 or 0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $556.24 Million. That closing price of TRUE’s stock is at a discount of -25.63% from its 52-week high price of $6.47 and is indicating a premium of 61.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.98%, in the last five days TRUE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $6.47-2 price level, adding 20.4% to its value on the day. TrueCar, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.05% in past 5-day. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) showed a performance of 85.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.14 Million shares which calculate 6.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +94.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.89% for stock’s current value.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.4 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.95 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $90.56 Million and $89.67 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -14.5% while estimating it to be -33.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -87.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 161 institutions for TrueCar, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at TRUE for having 18.63 Million shares of worth $45.08 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 17.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 10.3 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.92 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2755353 shares of worth $6.67 Million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6Million in the company or a holder of 2.3% of company’s stock.