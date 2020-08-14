In last trading session, Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw 11,523,177 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.37 trading at $0.08 or 3.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $311.96 Million. That closing price of TRVN’s stock is at a discount of -55.27% from its 52-week high price of $3.68 and is indicating a premium of 80.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trevena, Inc. (TRVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.49%, in the last five days TRVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $3.68-3 price level, adding 35.6% to its value on the day. Trevena, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 181.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.47% in past 5-day. Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) showed a performance of 49.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.62 Million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 132.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +153.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 110.97% for stock’s current value.

Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trevena, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +206.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.41% while that of industry is 12.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.4% in the current quarter and calculating 28.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4738.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Trevena, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TRVN for having 3.92 Million shares of worth $2.22 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 2.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 3.81 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.72 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2656331 shares of worth $1.51 Million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $632.32 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.