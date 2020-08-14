In last trading session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw 19,581,866 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at -$0.18 or -7.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.34 Billion. That closing price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -233.95% from its 52-week high price of $7.28 and is indicating a premium of 65.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transocean Ltd. (RIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 7 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.63%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $2.62-1 price level, adding 16.79% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -68.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.63% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 23.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94.15 Million shares which calculate 3.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -19.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +129.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.41% for stock’s current value.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transocean Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -53.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -39.31% while that of industry is -9.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.4% in the current quarter and calculating 39.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $769.85 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $704.81 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $776.43 Million and $792Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.8% while estimating it to be -11% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.8%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 509 institutions for Transocean Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 55.94 Million shares of worth $64.9 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 9.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 54.39 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17231104 shares of worth $19.99 Million or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.87 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.32 Million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.