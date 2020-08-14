In recent trading session, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw 10,636,613 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.55 trading at $1.44 or 28.18% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $254.94 Million. That current trading price of TLC’s stock is at a discount of -93.13% from its 52-week high price of $12.65 and is indicating a premium of 62.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 28.18%, in the last five days TLC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $9.25-2 price level, adding 28.65% to its value on the day. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 22.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.71% in past 5-day. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) showed a performance of 5.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.9 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 103.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +129.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 67.94% for stock’s current value.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -0.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50% while that of industry is 13.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.5% in the current quarter and calculating 38.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -71.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $520Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $540Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $662Million and $604Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -21.5% while estimating it to be -10.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karst Peak Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at TLC for having 568.97 Thousand shares of worth $2.11 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 1.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 83.21 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $307.86 Thousand.