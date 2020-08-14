In last trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 61,305,638 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.7 trading at $0.15 or 27.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.3 Million. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -1541.43% from its 52-week high price of $11.49 and is indicating a premium of 47.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.27%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $0.778 price level, adding 10.03% to its value on the day. Sundial Growers Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.85% in past 5-day. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of -16.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.1 Million shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.57% for stock’s current value.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.28 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.15 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -275.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37 institutions for Sundial Growers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 7.08 Million shares of worth $4.53 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 6.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP, which was holding about 1.11 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $708.22 Thousand.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7076833 shares of worth $4.53 Million or 6.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 188.68 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $160.57 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.