In last trading session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw 2,022,737 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at $0.02 or 1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.49 Million. That closing price of SALM’s stock is at a discount of -77.03% from its 52-week high price of $2.62 and is indicating a premium of 56.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.72%, in the last five days SALM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $1.7399 price level, adding 14.94% to its value on the day. Salem Media Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.13% in past 5-day. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) showed a performance of 62.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 956.51 Million shares which calculate 625.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +52.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.14% for stock’s current value.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Salem Media Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +10.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 743.33% while that of industry is -2.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96% in the current quarter and calculating 137.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -7.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.71 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $64.12 Million and $64.63 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -6.9% while estimating it to be -0.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -761.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for Salem Media Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at SALM for having 1.19 Million shares of worth $1.02 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 5.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gamco Investors Inc, which was holding about 518.7 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $446.13 Thousand.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 430000 shares of worth $369.84 Thousand or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 275Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $236.53 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.3% of company’s stock.