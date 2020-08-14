In recent trading session, Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw 1,257,692 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.43 trading at -$0.83 or -15.78% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $299.37 Million. That current trading price of RMNI’s stock is at a discount of -34.76% from its 52-week high price of $5.97 and is indicating a premium of 49.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 245.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 124.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.78%, in the last five days RMNI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $5.53-1 price level, adding 19.67% to its value on the day. Rimini Street, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.28% in past 5-day. Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) showed a performance of -15.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 253.61 Million shares which calculate 2.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 106.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +125.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 80.59% for stock’s current value.

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.69 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $68.95 Million and $76.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.6% while estimating it to be 7.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84 institutions for Rimini Street, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adams Street Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at RMNI for having 23.71 Million shares of worth $96.97 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 34.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Voss Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.1 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.57 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1208455 shares of worth $4.94 Million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 416.61 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.92 Million in the company or a holder of 0.6% of company’s stock.