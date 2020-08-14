In last trading session, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) saw 1,040,333 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.57 trading at $1.12 or 13.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $312.77 Million. That closing price of RVP’s stock is at a discount of -42.63% from its 52-week high price of $13.65 and is indicating a premium of 92.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 691.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 778.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.25%, in the last five days RVP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $10.80- price level, adding 11.39% to its value on the day. Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 538% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.75% in past 5-day. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) showed a performance of 34.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 219.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Retractable Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RVP for having 1.21 Million shares of worth $1.89 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 3.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 547.55 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $854.18 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 410011 shares of worth $639.62 Thousand or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 155.4 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $242.42 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.