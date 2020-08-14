In recent trading session, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) saw 1,400,376 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at -$0.57 or -18.87% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $76.89 Million. That current trading price of REFR’s stock is at a discount of -132.65% from its 52-week high price of $5.7 and is indicating a premium of 32.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 204.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 246.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -18.87%, in the last five days REFR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $3.67-3 price level, adding 31.61% to its value on the day. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -16.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.47% in past 5-day. Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) showed a performance of -25.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.63 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +22.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.45% for stock’s current value.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Research Frontiers Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at REFR for having 1.15 Million shares of worth $2.69 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 3.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 726.39 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 808942 shares of worth $1.89 Million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 290.12 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $678.87 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.