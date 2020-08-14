In recent trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 2,506,583 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.82 trading at -$4.03 or -4.54% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $101.22 Billion. That current trading price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -16.67% from its 52-week high price of $98.96 and is indicating a premium of 71.49% from its 52-week low price of $24.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.54%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $91.13- price level, adding 6.32% to its value on the day. Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 125.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.21% in past 5-day. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of -2.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.26 Million shares which calculate 4.18 days to cover the short interests.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinduoduo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +137.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.64% while that of industry is 2.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -300% in the current quarter and calculating 30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.74 Billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.83 Billion in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $1.04 Billion and $1.07 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 67.5% while estimating it to be 70.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 377 institutions for Pinduoduo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 25.78 Million shares of worth $2.21 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 30.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 22.35 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 26.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $805.45 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3661200 shares of worth $244.82 Million or 4.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.05 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $203.99 Million in the company or a holder of 3.56% of company’s stock.