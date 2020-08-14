In last trading session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw 6,738,663 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.3 trading at -$0.06 or -16.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.54 Million. That closing price of NAKD’s stock is at a discount of -2220% from its 52-week high price of $6.96 and is indicating a premium of 0% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -16.17%, in the last five days NAKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $0.4294 price level, adding 29.48% to its value on the day. Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -80.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.73% in past 5-day. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) showed a performance of -44.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 484.04 Million shares which calculate 54.63 days to cover the short interests.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%