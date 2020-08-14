In last trading session, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw 1,519,708 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.97 trading at $1.37 or 20.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.61 Million. That closing price of MBOT’s stock is at a discount of -152.82% from its 52-week high price of $20.15 and is indicating a premium of 46.05% from its 52-week low price of $4.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 330.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 165.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.76%, in the last five days MBOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $8.14-2 price level, adding 2.09% to its value on the day. Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.34% in past 5-day. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) showed a performance of 26.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 196.69 Million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 138.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +138.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 138.39% for stock’s current value.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 71.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%