In recent trading session, Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) saw 1,080,653 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.67 trading at $0.75 or 12.69% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.18 Billion. That current trading price of LINX’s stock is at a discount of -41.98% from its 52-week high price of $9.47 and is indicating a premium of 57.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 585.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 189.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Linx S.A. (LINX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.69%, in the last five days LINX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $6.76-2 price level, adding 2.22% to its value on the day. Linx S.A.’s shares saw a change of -24.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.29% in past 5-day. Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) showed a performance of 43.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.34 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.16 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -22.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -5.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.33% for stock’s current value.

Linx S.A. (LINX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.86 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.67 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.2%

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Linx S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at LINX for having 3.35 Million shares of worth $10.85 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 1.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.37 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.44 Million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Brazil Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1371489 shares of worth $4.44 Million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 181.31 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $674.46 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.