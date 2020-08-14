In recent trading session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 1,315,646 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.55 trading at -$0.15 or -0.52% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $16.99 Billion. That current trading price of TCOM’s stock is at a discount of -36.43% from its 52-week high price of $38.95 and is indicating a premium of 29.6% from its 52-week low price of $20.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.52%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $29.63- price level, adding 3.61% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -14.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.64% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of 9.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.53 Million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trip.com Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -14.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -142.21% while that of industry is -27. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -240.6% in the current quarter and calculating -75% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -43.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $338.16 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $898.74 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 68.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 457.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.5%