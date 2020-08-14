In recent trading session, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw 1,160,663 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $193.08 trading at -$2.06 or -1.06% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $174.07 Billion. That current trading price of CRM’s stock is at a discount of -8.74% from its 52-week high price of $209.95 and is indicating a premium of 40.29% from its 52-week low price of $115.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 41 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.67 in the current quarter.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $204.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $120 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $242. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.85% for stock’s current value.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that salesforce.com, inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +3.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.3% while that of industry is -0.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.5% in the current quarter and calculating 2.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

29 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.9 Billion for the same. And 29 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.01 Billion in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020. Company posted $4Billion and $4.51 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.7% while estimating it to be 11% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -89.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.32%