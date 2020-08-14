In last trading session, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) saw 1,282,062 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.08 or -17.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.66 Million. That closing price of LLIT’s stock is at a discount of -724.39% from its 52-week high price of $3.38 and is indicating a premium of 21.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 635.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -17.35%, in the last five days LLIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $0.5449 price level, adding 25.67% to its value on the day. Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares saw a change of 19.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.86% in past 5-day. Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) showed a performance of -27.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.99 Million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1241.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1241.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1241.46% for stock’s current value.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%