In recent trading session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw 1,309,468 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.84 trading at $0.08 or 1.26% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.64 Billion. That current trading price of AMRN’s stock is at a discount of -281.87% from its 52-week high price of $26.12 and is indicating a premium of 42.25% from its 52-week low price of $3.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.26%, in the last five days AMRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $7.22-5 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. Amarin Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of -68.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.21% in past 5-day. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) showed a performance of 4.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.45 Million shares which calculate 4.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 145.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $51. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +645.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.96% for stock’s current value.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amarin Corporation plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -61.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100% while that of industry is 12.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating -50% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.8 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $173.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $110.04 Million and $143.28 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.7% while estimating it to be 21.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.3%