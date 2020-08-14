In last trading session, Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw 3,635,602 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.79 trading at -$0.55 or -16.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.71 Million. That closing price of AMTX’s stock is at a discount of -24.37% from its 52-week high price of $3.47 and is indicating a premium of 86.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.371. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 831.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -16.47%, in the last five days AMTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the stock touched $3.47-1 price level, adding 19.6% to its value on the day. Aemetis, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 236.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.91% in past 5-day. Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) showed a performance of 253.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.83 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aemetis, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +240.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.8% in the current quarter and calculating 30.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $62Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $57.39 Million and $52.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8% while estimating it to be 15.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%