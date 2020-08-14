In last trading session, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 8,258,780 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at -$0.1 or -7.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $313.24 Million. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -201.52% from its 52-week high price of $3.98 and is indicating a premium of 78.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.04%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 28.65% to its value on the day. Ideanomics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.48% in past 5-day. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of 1.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.01 Million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -135.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%